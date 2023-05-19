Daily Pivots: (S1) 137.75; (P) 138.25; (R1) 139.21; More…
Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains on the upside for now, despite current slight retreat. Current rise is part of the whole rally from 127.20. Next target is 100% projection of 127.20 to 137.90 from 129.62 at 140.32. Break there will target 142.48 fibonacci level. On the downside, below 137.27 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first.
In the bigger picture, price actions from 151.93 high are currently seen as a corrective pattern to the long term up trend. The first leg should have completed at 127.20. Rebound from there is seen as the second leg. Sustained break of 38.2% retracement of 151.93 to 127.20 at 136.34 will bring stronger rise to 61.8% retracement at 142.48. Meanwhile, break of 129.62 will argue that the third leg is starting through 127.20 low.