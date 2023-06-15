<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 139.50; (P) 139.89; (R1) 140.49; More…

USD/JPY’s rally resumed by breaking through 140.90 resistance. Intraday bias is back on the upside. Current rise from 127.20 should now target 142.48 fibonacci level next. For now, outlook will continue to stay bullish as long as 139.27 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, rise from 127.20 is seen as the second leg of the corrective pattern from 151.93 high. Stronger rally would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 151.93 to 127.20 at 142.48. Sustained break there will pave the way back to retest 151.93. On the downside, however, break of 133.73 support will argue that the pattern could have started the third leg through 127.20 low.