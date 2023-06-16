<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 139.65; (P) 140.57; (R1) 141.21; More…

No change in USD/JPY’s outlook. With 139.27 support intact, further rally is expected. Current rise from 127.20 should now target 142.48 fibonacci level next. Nevertheless, break of 139.27 will now indicate short term topping and turn bias back to the downside.

In the bigger picture, rise from 127.20 is seen as the second leg of the corrective pattern from 151.93 high. Stronger rally would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 151.93 to 127.20 at 142.48. Sustained break there will pave the way back to retest 151.93. On the downside, however, decisive break of 137.90 resistance turned support will now be the first indicate that this rebound from 127.20 has completed already.