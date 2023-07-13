Thu, Jul 13, 2023 @ 14:59 GMT
HomeTechnical OutlookUSDJPY OutlookUSD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

USD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 139.86; (P) 140.66; (R1) 141.16; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY stays on the downside with focus on 137.90 resistance turned support. Decisive break there will confirm the larger bearish case, and target 127.20 and below. On the upside, above 139.74 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another fall.

In the bigger picture, current downside acceleration, as seen in daily MACD, argues that fall from 145.06 is already the third leg of the corrective pattern from 151.93 (2022 high). Sustained break of 137.90 resistance turned support should confirm this case and target 127.20 (2023 low) and below. For now, this will remain the favored case as long as 145.06 resistance holds.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.