Daily Pivots: (S1) 141.26; (P) 142.07; (R1) 142.59; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY stays mildly on the downside for the moment. Fall from 143.88 could be the third leg of the pattern from 145.06. Deeper fall would be seen to 55 D EMA (now at 140.50). On the upside, though, above 143.88 will resume the rise from 137.22 to retest 145.06 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, overall price actions from 151.93 (2022 high) are views as a corrective pattern. Rise from 127.20 is seen as the second leg of the pattern and could still be in progress. But even in case of extended rise, strong resistance should be seen from 151.93 to limit upside. Meanwhile, break of 137.22 support should confirm the start of the third leg to 127.20 (2023 low) and below.