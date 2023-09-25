<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 147.77; (P) 148.10; (R1) 148.70; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY is back on the upside a recent rally is trying to resume. Rise from 127.20 should target 151.93 high. However, firm break of 147.31 support will should confirm short term topping, and turn bias to the downside for 145.88 support and below.

In the bigger picture, while rise from 127.20 is strong, it could still be seen as the second leg of the corrective pattern from 151.93 (2022 high). Rejection by 151.93, followed by break of 137.22 support will indicate that the third leg of the pattern has started. However, sustained break of 151.93 will confirm resumption of long term up trend.