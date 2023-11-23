Thu, Nov 23, 2023 @ 05:26 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookUSDJPY OutlookUSDJPY Wave Analysis

USDJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • USDJPY reversed from key support level 147.55
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 152.00,

USDJPY currency pair recently reversed up from the key support level 147.55 (which has been supporting the price from September) intersecting with the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from August.

The upward reversal from the support level 147.55 is currently forming the daily Morning Star candlesticks reversal pattern, which stopped the earlier minor correction ii.

Given the predominant daily uptrend, USDJPY currency pair can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 152.00, which stopped the previous waves iii and i.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.