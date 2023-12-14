<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 144.74; (P) 145.47; (R1) 146.19; More…

USD/JPY’s decline from 151.89 resumed by breaking through 141.59 support. Intraday bias is back on the downside. Further fall should be seen to next fibonacci level at 136.63. On the upside, above 142.91 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But recovery should be limited well below 146.58 resistance to bring another decline.

In the bigger picture, current fall from 151.89 is seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 151.93 (2022 high). Deeper decline would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 127.20 to 151.89 at 136.63, sustained break there will pave the way to 127.20 support (2022 low). This will now remain the favored as long as 146.58 resistance holds.