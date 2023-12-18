<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 141.57; (P) 142.02; (R1) 142.61; More…

USD/JPY is still extending consolidation from 140.95 and intraday bias remains neutral. Stronger recovery cannot be ruled out. But upside should be limited well below 146.58 resistance to bring another decline. On the downside, break of 140.94 will resume the fall from 151.89 to next fibonacci level at 136.63.

In the bigger picture, fall from 151.89 is seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 151.93 (2022 high). Deeper decline would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 127.20 to 151.89 at 136.63, sustained break there will pave the way to 127.20 support (2022 low). This will now remain the favored as long as 146.58 resistance holds.