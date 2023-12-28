Daily Pivots: (S1) 141.31; (P) 142.08; (R1) 142.61; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains neutral despite today’s decline. Sideway trading could still continue in range above 140.94. But in case of another recovery, upside should be limited by 144.94 resistance. On the downside, firm break of 140.94 will resume the whole fall from 151.89. Next target will be next fibonacci level at 136.63.

In the bigger picture, fall from 151.89 is seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 151.93 (2022 high). Deeper decline would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 127.20 to 151.89 at 136.63, sustained break there will pave the way to 127.20 support (2022 low). This will now remain the favored as long as 146.58 resistance holds.