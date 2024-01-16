Daily Pivots: (S1) 145.09; (P) 145.52; (R1) 146.19; More…

USD/JPY’s rally from 140.25 resumed by breaking 146.40 and intraday bias is back on the upside. Strong resistance should be seen from 61.8% retracement of 151.89 to 140.25 at 147.4 to limit upside. On the downside, break of 144.34 will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 140.25 low. However, firm break of 147.44 will target 151.89 high instead.

In the bigger picture, for now, fall from 151.89 is still seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 151.89. Another decline through 140.25 will target 61.8% retracement of 127.20 to 151.89 at 136.63. Sustained break there will pave the way to 127.20 support (2022 low). However, firm break of 147.44 fibonacci resistance will dampen this view and bring retest of 151.89 instead.