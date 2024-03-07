Daily Pivots: (S1) 148.98; (P) 149.53; (R1) 149.97; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY back on the downside with strong break of 149.20 support. Fall from 150.87 could either be correcting the rise from 140.25, or completely reversing it. In either case, deeper decline is expected to 38.2% retracement of 140.25 to 150.87 at 146.81. Sustained break there will bolster the latter case, and target 61.8% retracement at 144.30 and below. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 150.87 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, outlook is mixed up as fall from 150.87 accelerates lower. Sustained trading below 55 D EMA (now at 148.45) will open up the case that corrective pattern from 151.89 (2023 high) is extending, with fall from 150.87 as the third leg. In this case, deeper decline would be seen to 140.25 support or below. Nevertheless, strong bounce from 55 D EMA will retain near term bullishness for at least another take on 151.89.