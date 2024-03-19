Daily Pivots: (S1) 148.93; (P) 149.13; (R1) 149.35; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains on the upside for the moment. Firm break of 150.87/89 resistance will confirm larger up trend resumption. Next near term target will be 61.8% projection of 140.25 to 150.87 from 146.47 at 153.03. On the downside, below 148.90 minor support will delay the bullish case and turn intraday bias neutral first. But outlook will now remain bullish as long as 146.47 support holds.

In the bigger picture, correction from 151.87 (2023) high could have completed at 140.25 already. Rise from 127.20 (2023 low), as part of the long term up trend, is probably ready to resume. Decisive break of 151.93 resistance (2022 high) will confirm this bullish case. Also, this will remain the favored case as long as 140.25 support holds, in case of another fall.