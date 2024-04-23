Tue, Apr 23, 2024 @ 16:53 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookUSDJPY OutlookUSD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

USD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 154.57; (P) 154.71; (R1) 154.98; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains mildly on the upside as up trend is extending. However, considering bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD, strong resistance should be seen from 155.20 fibonacci level to bring correction on first attempt. On the downside, break of 153.58 support will turn bias to the downside, for deeper pull back to 55 D EMA (now at 151.10).

In the bigger picture, current rise from 140.25 is seen as the third leg of the up trend from 127.20 (2023 low). Next target is 61.8% projection of 127.20 to 151.89 from 140.25 at 155.20. Outlook will remain bullish as long as 146.47 support holds, even in case of deep pullback.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.