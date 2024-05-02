Thu, May 02, 2024 @ 16:19 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookUSDJPY OutlookUSD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

USD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 152.27; (P) 155.13; (R1) 157.26; More…

No change in USD/JPY’s outlook as correction from 160.20 is in progress. Risk will stay on the downside as long as 157.98 resistance holds. Deeper pullback would be seen to 55 D EMA (now at 152.25), and possibly further to 61.8% retracement of 146.47 to 160.20 at 151.71. But strong support should be seen from 150.87 to bring rebound.

In the bigger picture, current rise from 140.25 is seen as the third leg of the up trend from 127.20 (2023 low). Next target is 100% projection of 127.20 to 151.89 from 140.25 at 164.94. Outlook will remain bullish as long as 150.87 resistance turned support holds, even in case of deep pullback.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.