Daily Pivots: (S1) 152.37; (P) 154.33; (R1) 155.60;

USD/JPY’s fall from 160.20 short term top continues today and intraday bias remains on the downside for 61.8% retracement of 146.47 to 160.20 at 151.71. Strong support should be seen from 150.87 resistance turned support to bring rebound. On the upside, above 153.81 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. However, sustained break of 150.87 will argue that larger scale correction is underway.

In the bigger picture, current rise from 140.25 is seen as the third leg of the up trend from 127.20 (2023 low). Next target is 100% projection of 127.20 to 151.89 from 140.25 at 164.94. Outlook will remain bullish as long as 150.87 resistance turned support holds, even in case of deep pullback.