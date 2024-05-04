USD/JPY Weekly Outlook

USD/JPY reversed after spiking higher to 160.20 last week, and fell sharply since then. Initial bias remains on the downside this week for deeper fall. But strong support should be seen from 150.87 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Above 153.81 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, a medium term top might be formed at 160.20. But as long as 150.87 resistance turned support holds, fall from there is seen as correcting rise from 150.25 only. However, decisive break of 150.87 will argue that larger correction is possibly underway, and target 146.47 support next.

In the long term picture, as long as 140.25 support holds, up trend from 75.56 (2011 low) is still in progress. Next target is 138.2% projection of 75.56 (2011 low) to 125.85 (2015 high) from 102.58 at 172.08.