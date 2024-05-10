Daily Pivots: (S1) 155.12; (P) 155.54; (R1) 155.91; More…

No change in USD/JPY’s outlook and intraday bias stays mildly on the upside. Rebound from 151.86 is seen as the second leg of the corrective pattern from 160.20 high. Further rise would be seen to 157.98 resistance. On the downside, below 154.23 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral.

In the bigger picture, a medium term top might be formed at 160.20. But as long as 150.87 resistance turned support holds, fall from there is seen as correcting rise from 150.25 only. However, decisive break of 150.87 will argue that larger correction is possibly underway, and target 146.47 support next.