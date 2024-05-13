Daily Pivots: (S1) 155.38; (P) 155.65; (R1) 156.02; More…

Further rise is mildly in favor in USD/JPY despite loss of upside momentum as seen in 4H MACD. Rebound from 151.86, as the second leg of the corrective pattern from 160.20, could extend towards 157.98 resistance. On the downside, break of 154.23 will suggest that the third leg has started, and turn bias back to the downside for 151.86 support.

In the bigger picture, a medium term top might be formed at 160.20. But as long as 150.87 resistance turned support holds, fall from there is seen as correcting rise from 150.25 only. However, decisive break of 150.87 will argue that larger correction is possibly underway, and target 146.47 support next.