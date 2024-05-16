Daily Pivots: (S1) 154.21; (P) 155.38; (R1) 156.08; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY is turned neutral with current recovery. Outlook is unchanged that fall from 156.78 is seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 160.20 high. Below 153.59 will target 151.86 support and possibly below. However, break of 156.78 will resume the rebound from 151.86 towards 160.20 high instead.

In the bigger picture, a medium term top might be formed at 160.20. But as long as 150.87 resistance turned support holds, fall from there is seen as correcting rise from 150.25 only. However, decisive break of 150.87 will argue that larger correction is possibly underway, and target 146.47 support next.