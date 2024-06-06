Daily Pivots: (S1) 155.01; (P) 155.75; (R1) 156.86; More….

No change in USD/JPY’s outlook as range trading continues. Risk will stay on the downside as long as 157.70 resistance holds. Fall from there is seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 160.20. On the downside, break of 154.53 will target 153.59 support first. Break there will pave the way to 151.86 support and below.

In the bigger picture, a medium term top might be formed at 160.20. As long as 55 W EMA (now at 147.77) holds, fall from 160.20 is seen as correcting the rise from 140.25 only. However, sustained break of 55 W EMA will argue that larger correction is possibly underway, and target 146.47 support next.