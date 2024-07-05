Daily Pivots: (S1) 160.92; (P) 161.30; (R1) 161.66; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains neutral for the moment and some more consolidations could be seen first. Further rally is expected as long as 160.25 minor support holds. Break of 161.94 will resume larger up trend to 61.8% projection of 146.47 to 160.20 from 154.53 at 163.01. Nevertheless, break of 160.25 will turn bias to the downside for deeper pullback.

In the bigger picture, long term up trend is still in progress. Further rise is expected as long as 154.53 support holds. Next target is 100% projection of 127.20 (2023 low) to 151.89 (2023 high) from 140.25 at 164.94.