Daily Pivots: (S1) 146.31; (P) 147.13; (R1) 147.66; More…

No change in USD/JPY’s outlook and intraday bias stays neutral. Outlook stays bearish with 38.2% retracement of 161.94 to 141.67 at 149.41 intact and intraday bias stays neutral. Below 145.42 minor support will turn bias to the downside for 141.67. Break there will resume the fall from 161.94 to 140.25 support next. Nevertheless, decisive break of 149.41 will bring stronger rally to 61.8% retracement at 154.19, even as a corrective move.

In the bigger picture, fall from 161.94 medium term is seen as correcting whole up trend from 102.58 (2021 low). Deeper decline could be seen to 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26, which is close to 140.25 support. In any case, risk will stay on the downside as long as 55 W EMA (now at 149.77) holds. Nevertheless, firm break of 55 W EMA will suggest that the range for medium term corrective pattern is already set.