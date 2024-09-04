Daily Pivots: (S1) 144.68; (P) 145.94; (R1) 146.73; More…

Range trading continues in USD/JPY in 143.43/147.20 and intraday bias remains neutral. Further rally will remain in favor as long as 143.43 support holds. Above 147.20 will target 149.35 resistance first. Firm break there will resume the rebound from 141.67 to 100% projection of 141.67 to 149.35 from 143.43 at 151.11, as the second leg of the corrective pattern from 161.94 high. However, break of 143.43 will bring retest of 141.67 low instead.

In the bigger picture, fall from 161.94 medium term top is seen as correcting whole up trend from 102.58 (2021 low). Deeper decline could be seen to 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26, which is close to 140.25 support. In any case, risk will stay on the downside as long as 55 W EMA (now at 149.47) holds. Nevertheless, firm break of 55 W EMA will suggest that the range for medium term corrective pattern is already set.