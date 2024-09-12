Daily Pivots: (S1) 141.20; (P) 141.87; (R1) 143.04; More…

USD/JPY is staying in consolidation above 140.70 temporary low and intraday bias remains neutral at this point. Outlook will remain bearish as long as 147.20 resistance holds. On the downside, break of 140.70 will resume the fall from 161.94 to 140.25 support, and possibly to 139.26 fibonacci level too.

In the bigger picture, fall from 161.94 medium term top is seen as correcting whole up trend from 102.58 (2021 low). Deeper decline could be seen to 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26, which is close to 140.25 support. Strong support could be seen there to bring rebound. But in any case, risk will stay on the downside as long as 55 W EMA (now at 148.93) holds. Sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.