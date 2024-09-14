USD/JPY Weekly Outlook

USD/JPY’s fall from 161.94 resumed by breaking through 141.67 support last week. Initial bias stays on the downside this week for 139.26 fibonacci level. Decisive break there would carry larger bearish implications. On the upside, above 143.03 resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But outlook will remain bearish as long as 147.20 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, fall from 161.94 medium term top is seen as correcting whole up trend from 102.58 (2021 low). Deeper decline could be seen to 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26, which is close to 140.25 support. Strong support could be seen there to bring rebound. But in any case, risk will stay on the downside as long as 149.35 resistance holds. Sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.

In the long term picture, it’s still early to conclude that up trend from 75.56 (2011 low) has completed. However, a medium term corrective phase should have commenced, with risk of deep correction towards 55 M EMA (now at 133.19).