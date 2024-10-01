Daily Pivots: (S1) 142.21; (P) 143.07; (R1) 144.48; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains neutral for the moment. On the downside, below 141.63 will target 139.57 low. But strong support could be seen again from 139.26 fibonacci level to bring rebound. On the upside, above 146.48 will resume the rebound from 139.57 to 38.2% retracement of 161.94 to 139.57 at 148.11. However, firm break of 139.26 will carry larger bearish implications.

In the bigger picture, fall from 161.94 medium term top is seen as correcting whole up trend from 102.58 (2021 low). Strong support could be seen from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to contain downside, at least on first attempt. But in any case, risk will stay on the downside as long as 149.35 resistance holds. Sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.