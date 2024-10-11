Daily Pivots: (S1) 148.04; (P) 148.79; (R1) 149.33; More…

With a temporary top formed at 149.58, intraday bias in USD/JPY is turned neutral first. Further rally is expected as long as 145.91 minor support holds. Rise from 139.57 is s seen as the second leg of the corrective pattern from 161.94. Break of 149.58 will target 61.8% retracement of 161.94 to 139.57 at 153.39.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). The range of medium term consolidation should now be set between 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 and 161.94. Nevertheless, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.