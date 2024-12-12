Daily Pivots: (S1) 151.37; (P) 152.11; (R1) 153.20; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY stays on the upside for retesting 156.74 high. Current development suggests that rise from 139.57 might still be in progress and break of 156.74 will confirm resumption. For now, this will be the favored case as long as 148.64 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). The range of medium term consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 and 161.94. Nevertheless, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.