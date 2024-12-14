USD/JPY Weekly Outlook

USD/JPY’s stronger than expected rebound last week suggests that correction from 156.74 has completed at 148.64. Initial bias remains on the upside this week for retesting 156.74 first. Firm break there will resume whole rally from 139.57, and target 61.8% projection of 139.57 to 156.74 from 148.64 at 159.25 next. On the downside, below 151.79 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. But risk will stay on the upside as long as 148.64 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). The range of medium term consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 and 161.94. Nevertheless, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.

In the long term picture, it’s still early to conclude that up trend from 75.56 (2011 low) has completed. However, a medium term corrective phase should have commenced, with risk of deep correction towards 55 M EMA (now at 134.98).