USD/JPY’s rally continues today and intraday bias stays on the upside for 61.8% projection of 139.57 to 156.74 from 148.64 at 159.25. Firm break there will extend the rise from 139.57 to retest 161.94 high. However, considering bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD, firm break of 156.01 support will indicate short term topping. Intraday bias will then be back on the downside for 55 D EMA (now at 154.13) instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). The range of medium term consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 and 161.94. Nevertheless, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.