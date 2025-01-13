Daily Pivots: (S1) 156.98; (P) 157.94; (R1) 158.64; More…

No change in USD/JPY’s outlook and intraday bias stays neutral at this point. Further rally is in favor as long as 156.0 support holds. ON the upside, decisive break of 61.8% projection of 139.57 to 156.74 from 148.64 at 159.25 will extend the rally from 139.57 to retest 161.94 high. However, considering bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD, firm break of 156.01 support will indicate short term topping. Intraday bias will then be back on the downside for 55 D EMA (now at 154.13) instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). The range of medium term consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 and 161.94. Nevertheless, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.