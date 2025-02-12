Daily Pivots: (S1) 151.90; (P) 152.25; (R1) 152.86; More…

Immediate focus is now on 153.70 support turned resistance as USD/JPY’s rebound from 150.92 extends. Firm break of 153.70 will argue that correction from 158.86 has already completed after drawing support from 38.2% retracement of 139.57 to 158.86 at 151.49. Such development will also keep the rally from 139.57 intact. Further rise should then be seen to retest 158.86 next. ON the downside, however, sustained trading below 151.49 will suggest that whole rise from 139.57 has completed, and bring deeper fall to 61.8% retracement at 146.32 next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). In case of another fall, strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound. However, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.