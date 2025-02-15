USD/JPY Weekly Outlook

USD/JPY’s strong rebound to 154.79 was followed by deep retreat. The development mixed up the near term outlook and initial bias stays neutral this week first. On the upside, break of 154.79 will revive the case that correction from 158.86 has completed at 150.29. Further rise should be seen to retest 158.86 high. However, sustained trading below 38.2% retracement of 139.57 to 158.86 at 151.49 will raise the chance of trend reversal, and target 148.64 support instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). In case of another fall, strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound. However, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.

In the long term picture, it’s still early to conclude that up trend from 75.56 (2011 low) has completed. A medium term corrective phase should have commenced, with risk of deep correction towards 55 M EMA (now at 136.50).