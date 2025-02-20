Daily Pivots: (S1) 151.06; (P) 151.68; (R1) 152.12; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains on the downside for the moment. Fall from 158.86 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 161.94 high. Deeper decline should be seen to 61.8% retracement of 139.57 to 158.86 at 146.32 next. On the upside, above 151.22 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral again first. But near term outlook will now stay bearish as long as 154.79 resistance holds.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). In case of another fall, strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound. However, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.