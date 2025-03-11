Daily Pivots: (S1) 146.59; (P) 147.30; (R1) 147.97; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains mildly on the downside for the moment. . Sustained trading below 61.8% retracement of 139.57 to 158.86 at 146.32 will pave the way to 139.57 support. On the upside, 148.38 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations again, before staging another fall.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low), with fall from 158.86 as the third leg. Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound. However, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.