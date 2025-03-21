Fri, Mar 21, 2025 @ 09:15 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookUSDJPY OutlookUSD/JPY Daily Outlook

USD/JPY Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 148.32; (P) 148.64; (R1) 149.10; More…

USD/JPY’s corrective pattern from 146.52 is still extending and intraday bias stays neutral. In case of stronger recovery, upside should be limited by 150.92 support turned resistance. On the downside, firm break of 148.17 support will bring retest of 146.52 first. Sustained trading below 61.8% retracement of 139.57 to 158.86 at 146.32 will resume the fall from 158.86 to 139.57 support.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low), with fall from 158.86 as the third leg. Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound. However, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.