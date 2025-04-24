Daily Pivots: (S1) 142.07; (P) 142.82; (R1) 144.19; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains mildly on the upside for the moment. Rebound from 139.87 short term bottom could extend higher. But overall risk will stay on the downside as long as 38.2% retracement of 158.86 to 139.87 at 147.12 holds. On the downside, decisive break of 139.26 will carry larger bearish implications.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low), with fall from 158.86 as the third leg. Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound. However, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.