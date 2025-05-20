Daily Pivots: (S1) 144.52; (P) 145.00; (R1) 145.33; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY stays neutral at this point. Further rally is in favor as long as 144.02 support holds. Above 146.08 minor resistance will target 148.64 first. Firm break there will resume the rally from 139.87 to 61.8% retracement of 158.86 to 139.87 at 151.60 next. However, firm break of 144.02 will bring retest of 139.87 low instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low), with fall from 158.86 as the third leg. Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound. However, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.