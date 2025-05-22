Daily Pivots: (S1) 143.09; (P) 143.86; (R1) 144.43; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains on the downside for the moment. Rebound from 139.87 could have completed as a correction to 148.64 already. Deeper fall would be seen back to retest this support. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 146.08 minor resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low), with fall from 158.86 as the third leg. Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound. However, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.