Daily Pivots: (S1) 148.39; (P) 148.64; (R1) 149.08; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains neutral for the moment, and more consolidations could be seen below 149.17. Further rally is expected as long as 55 D EMA (now at 145.86) holds. On the upside, break of 149.17 will target 100% projection of 139.87 to 148.64 from 142.66 at 151.43. That is close to 61.8% retracement of 158.86 to 139.87 at 151.22.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 (2024 high) are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). There is no clear sign that the pattern has completed yet. But still, strong support is expected from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound.