Daily Pivots: (S1) 146.66; (P) 147.18; (R1) 147.68; More…

USD/JPY remains bounded in tight range and intraday bias stays neutral. As long as 145.84 support holds, larger rebound from 139.87 is still in favor to continue. On the upside, above 148.07 minor resistance will bring stronger rebound back to retest 150.90. However, on the downside, firm break of 145.84 support will argue that whole rise from 139.87 might have already completed. Deeper fall should then be seen to 142.66 support for confirmation.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 (2024 high) are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). Decisive break of 61.8% retracement of 158.86 to 139.87 at 151.22 will argue that it has already completed with three waves at 139.87. Larger up trend might then be ready to resume through 161.94 high. In case the corrective pattern extends with another fall, strong support is expected from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound.