Intraday bias in USD/JPY stays neutral first. On the upside, break of 149.12 resistance will suggest that pullback from 150.90 has completed as a correction, and rise from 139.87 is still in progress. Further rise should then be seen back to retest 150.90 next. On the downside, below 145.47 will resume the fall to 142.66 support next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 (2024 high) are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). Decisive break of 61.8% retracement of 158.86 to 139.87 at 151.22 will argue that it has already completed with three waves at 139.87. Larger up trend might then be ready to resume through 161.94 high. In case the corrective pattern extends with another fall, strong support is expected from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound.