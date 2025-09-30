Daily Pivots: (S1) 148.15; (P) 148.92; (R1) 149.37; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains neutral at this point. Further rally is expected as long as 147.45 support holds. Corrective pattern from 150.90 should have completed at 145.47. Above 149.95 will bring retest of 150.90 first. Firm break there will target 151.22 fibonacci level. However, sustained break of 147.45 will dampen this bullish view and bring deeper fall back to 145.47 support instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 (2024 high) are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). Decisive break of 61.8% retracement of 158.86 to 139.87 at 151.22 will argue that it has already completed with three waves at 139.87. Larger up trend might then be ready to resume through 161.94 high. In case the corrective pattern extends with another fall, strong support is expected from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound.