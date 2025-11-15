Sat, Nov 15, 2025 @ 08:00 GMT
USD/JPY Weekly Outlook

USD/JPY edged higher again last week as rise from 139.87 extended, but retreated after hitting 155.03. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. On the upside, break of 155.03 will target 100% projection of 146.58 to 153.26 from 149.37 at 156.05. Break there will pave the way to 158.85 key structural resistance. However, considering bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD, firm break of 152.81 support will indicate short term topping, and bring deeper pullback to 55 D EMA (now at 151.05).

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that corrective pattern from 161.94 (2024 high) has completed with three waves at 139.87. Larger up trend from 102.58 (2021 low) could be ready to resume through 161.94 high. On the downside, break of 149.37 support will dampen this bullish view and extend the corrective pattern with another falling leg.

In the long term picture, there is no sign that up trend from 75.56 (2011 low) has completed. But then, firm break of 161.94 is needed to confirm resumption. Otherwise, more medium term range trading could still be seen.

