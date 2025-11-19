Daily Pivots: (S1) 154.98; (P) 155.36; (R1) 155.89; More…

USD/JPY’s rally is in progress and intraday bias stays on the upside for 100% projection of 146.58 to 153.26 from 149.37 at 156.05. Break there will pave the way to 158.85 key structural resistance. For now, outlook will remain bullish as long as 153.60 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that corrective pattern from 161.94 (2024 high) has completed with three waves at 139.87. Larger up trend from 102.58 (2021 low) could be ready to resume through 161.94 high. On the downside, break of 149.37 support will dampen this bullish view and extend the corrective pattern with another falling leg.