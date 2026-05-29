Intraday bias in USD/JPY is turned neutral with current retreat. Rise from 155.01 is seen as the second leg of the corrective pattern from 160.71. While another rise cannot be ruled out, upside should be limited by 160.71 resistance. On the downside, break of 158.74 minor support will turn bias to the downside for 55 D EMA (now at 158.36) and below.

In the bigger picture, for now, corrective pattern from 161.94 (2024 high) is still seen as completed at 139.87. Rise from there is seen as resuming the long term up trend. So, break of 161.94 is expected at a later stage to resume the long term up trend. However, sustained break of 55 W EMA (now at 154.53) will dampen this view and bring deeper fall back towards 139.87 to extend the pattern from 161.94.