BoJ Hawkish Shift Supports Yen, but Low Terminal Rate Keeps Downtrend Intact

Yen strengthened broadly after the Bank of Japan’s hawkish hold, but gains are likely to be short-lived as markets question how far tightening can go. While the shift reinforces expectations for a near-term rate hike, Japan’s low terminal rate continues to cap upside and keep the broader downtrend intact.

The 6–3 vote split marked a clear turning point, signaling that support for tightening is building within the board. The most telling signal came from Junko Nakagawa. Her dissent in favor of an immediate hike to 1.00%—despite her reputation as a dovish member—is being viewed as a “canary in the coal mine.” Markets are interpreting this as evidence that the BoJ is closer to action than previously assumed.

The timing of that move is now the key question. July remains the preferred window, as it coincides with the Quarterly Outlook Report, giving Governor Kazuo Ueda the necessary cover to justify tightening with updated projections. June is not off the table. Strong Shunto wage settlements—exceeding 5%—provide a foundation for domestic inflation. However, the BoJ is likely to wait for clearer evidence that these gains are feeding through into consumption and services prices.

Even so, Yen strength has been notable but contained, reflecting skepticism about how far the BoJ can ultimately go. The hawkish shift may support the Yen in the near term, but its low terminal rate keeps the broader carry trade dynamic intact. Even at 1.00%, Japan’s rates remain deeply uncompetitive relative to global peers. This creates a structural ceiling for the currency. While policy surprises can trigger short-term rallies, the incentive to fund carry trades in Yen remains strong, leaving the longer-term bearish trend intact.

Elsewhere, Brent crude is knocking on the door of the 110 psychological level. Markets currently expect escalation between the US and Iran to be avoided, which is capping further upside. However, the risk has not disappeared. A sustained break above 110 could quickly shift the narrative, bringing 120 into focus and potentially triggering a broader risk-off move.

The underlying issue remains unresolved. US–Iran negotiations are stuck on a fundamental disagreement over uranium enrichment, with Washington reportedly seeking a 20-year suspension while Tehran has proposed five years. This wide gap underscores the depth of the stalemate. At the same time, the dual blockade in the Strait of Hormuz continues to sustain supply risks. The US is targeting Iranian ports, while Iran’s broader transit restrictions are affecting regional flows, creating a persistent but contained disruption.

In currency markets, Yen is the strongest performer of the day so far, followed by Dollar and Sterling. Swiss Franc, Kiwi, and Aussie are lagging, while Euro and Canadian Dollar are positioned in the middle.

In Asia, at the time of writing, Nikkei is down -1.13%. Hong Kong HSI is down -1.02%. China Shanghai SSE is down -0.23%. Singapore Strait Times is up 0.06%. Japan 10-year JGB yield is down 0.01 at 2.469. Overnight, DOW fell -0.13%. S&P 500 rose 0.12%. NASDAQ rose 0.20%. 10-year yield rose 0.03 to 4.34.

BoJ may be closer to a hike than it appears. The 6–3 split and higher inflation forecasts are pushing markets to price a move as early as June or July. Read More.

Gold and silver are showing limited upside despite a weaker Dollar. With central banks unlikely to turn dovish, the risks are increasingly asymmetric—leaving precious metals exposed to downside. Read More.

USD/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 159.12; (P) 159.39; (R1) 159.68; More…

USD/JPY weakens slightly today but overall outlook is unchanged. Consolidations from 160.45 is still extending and intraday bias remains neutral. Further rise is expected with 157.49 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 152.25 to 160.45 at 157.31) intact. On the upside break of 160.45 will target a retest on 161.94 high. However, firm break of 157.31/49 will bring deeper fall back to 61.8% retracement at 155.38 next.

In the bigger picture, outlook is unchanged that corrective pattern from 161.94 (2024 high) should have completed with three waves at 139.87. Larger up trend from 102.58 (2021 low) could be ready to resume through 161.94. This will remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 153.81) holds. Firm break of 161.94 will pave the way to 61.8% projection of 102.58 to 161.94 from 139.87 at 176.75.



