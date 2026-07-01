Why Fed’s Warsh Could Trigger Silver’s Next Selloff Without Saying Much

Silver traders are focused on Thursday’s US Non-Farm Payrolls report, but the metal’s next major move could begin a day earlier. After days of listless sideways trading, Silver has failed to generate any meaningful recovery despite stabilizing above recent lows. That lack of buying enthusiasm suggests the recent downtrend is still intact. Before payrolls even arrive, today’s appearance by Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh may determine whether sellers regain full control.

The reason has less to do with what Warsh is expected to announce than with how he believes a central bank should communicate. Warsh has long argued that policymakers should stop cushioning markets with constant guidance. He skipped publishing a dot plot at his first FOMC meeting and made clear the Fed should “talk less.” Under that philosophy, silence itself becomes policy. Investors are no longer searching for reassuring hints about future rate cuts—they are watching to see whether Warsh refuses to challenge the market’s increasingly hawkish interpretation of incoming economic data.

That is why today’s appearance at the ECB Forum in Sintra carries unusual significance. Warsh does not need to promise a September rate hike to tighten financial conditions. If he repeats that inflation must be defeated regardless of short-term growth concerns, endorses letting markets respond directly to stronger data, or hints that balance sheet reduction should play a larger role alongside higher interest rates, Treasury yields could climb further and the Dollar could strengthen. Those moves would be particularly damaging for Silver, which is highly sensitive both to rising real yields and to shrinking global liquidity.

Thursday’s payrolls report still has the potential to reinforce or challenge that narrative, but traders may not wait that long. A hawkish tone from Warsh could encourage investors to position for another strong labor market report before the data are even released. In that sense, his communication style may itself become part of the tightening process, allowing markets to do much of the Fed’s work.

The technical picture already favors the bears. Silver continues to struggle below 61.46 support turned resistance, indicating that the recent recovery lacks conviction. The next downside objective remains the key psychological level at 50, which sits close to 76.4% retracement of 28.28 to 121.83 at 50.35.

A sustained break beneath that area would signal a much deeper decline toward 100% projection of 89.37 to 61.46 from 71.54 at 43.63, or even further to 40 before finding a bottom.



