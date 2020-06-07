According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended June 2, NET LENGTH for crude oil futures rose +25 756 contracts to 568 330 for the week. Speculative long positions soared +27 938 contracts while shorts added +2 182 contracts. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for gasoline declined -7 832 contracts to 53 080, while NET LENGTH for heating oil futures added +144 contracts to 2 779. NET SHORT for natural gas futures jumped +14 191 contracts to 43 986 contracts for the week. Gold futures’s NET LENGTH declined -18 880 contracts to 219 034. Speculative long positions declined -15 952 contracts while shorts gained +2 928. Silver futures’ NET LENGTH added +35 contracts to 37 224. For PGMs, NET LENGTH of Nymex platinum futures fell -1 431 contracts to 21 592 while that for palladium slipped -320 contracts to 400.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>